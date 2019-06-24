Tumulak reports stone, bottle throwing incidents affecting southwestern Cebu mini buses

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Jonathan Tumulak, Cebu South Bus Terminal manager, warns of the scarcity of mini buses plying routes to southwestern Cebu following series of stoning incidents reported early on Monday, June 24, 2019.

Mini Bus Operators President Julie Flores reported that a Calvo bus with plate number 533 was unable to proceed to its destination in Cebu City after a still unidentified suspect threw beer bottles into the mini bus while it was at the vicinity of Barangay Lutopan, Toledo City.

Other affected mini buses were those plying the Toledo-Pinamungahan-Tuburan routes, Tumulak said in a Facebook post at around 10 a.m. Monday.

Tumulak said he already coordinated with the police while he also called for an emergency meeting with mini bus controllers on how they should address the matter.

He said that the stoning incidents may be related to annual feast of St. John the Baptist, where in some people would engage in water-splashing frenzy.

“Nabalaka ang mga driver tungod sa pagpanablig ug pamato sa mga sakyanan,” Tumulak said.

(Drivers expressed worry because of the stone throwing incidences affecting their buses.)