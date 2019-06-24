Unknown persons throw beer bottles, stones at buses; shatters windshields

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Three buses bound to the western side of Cebu ended up with broken windshields after unidentified persons threw glass bottles and stones at them on Monday, June 24.

Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) Operations Manager Jonathan Tumulak said two of the incidents were reported in Barangay Lutopan in Toledo City while the third one happened in Barangay Balirong in Naga City.

“As of this time, 3 ka bus ang nabuk-an og windshield atol sa kasaulogan sa kapistahan sa San Juan, botilya ug bato ang gigamit, dili tubig,” Tumulak said in a Facebook post past 8 p.m. on Monday night, June 24.

In his post, Tumulak said that police have responded ro the areas where the reported stoning and throwing of bottles happened.

Earlier this morning, Tumulak warned that there will be less buses going to the midwest because of the feast of St. John the Baptist.

It has been a practice by some residents where St. John the Baptist is a patron saint to splash water to passing vehicles.

Aside from sprinkler water, Tumulak said that some residents threw beer bottles and stones at the passing buses.