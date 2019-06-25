Biggest weekend sale at Flexi Finance Crazy Sale

CEBU CITY, Philippines– Are you in for a sale extravaganza this weekend?

Flexi Finance has got you covered for all your shopping needs.

The Flexi Crazy Sale is a three- day sale scheduled from June 28-30, 2019 at the SM City Cebu Trade Hall. The first 50 shoppers will get to enjoy zero percent interest on all their purchases while lots and lots of freebies are also in store for them.

Alden Yburan, Flexi Finance chief strategy officer, said that this is the first time in Cebu that a financing company initiated a sale of this scale.

“There were some activities like this but usually it is solely for car loans and travels. Now, with Flexi Crazy Sale, we have cellphones, appliances, laptops, furniture, sound systems, camera and we included travels as well. We, on the side of Flexi, offers zero percent interest for the first 50 customers per day and with partners, they have their own offers to choose from,” he said.

Yburan added that shoppers only needed to present two valid IDs to be able to purchase their chosen items.

“We just need two IDs for credit investigation, the shopper will have to apply first and approach any of our sales assistants to assist them in their needs before they can shop, we will be limiting our cash loan to P 75,000 for one person,” he said.

Don’t miss the biggest Flexi Crazy Sale this weekend and enjoy great deals and special offers.

“We are inviting all shoppers to come and join our Flexi Crazy Sale because with Flexi Finance, you dream it, we finance it,” said Yburan. /dcb