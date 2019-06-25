Cebu teams UC, SWU to vie in Bayugan City Mayor’s Cup

Cebu City, Philippines—The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters and the Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma Cobras continue their build-up for the Cesafi with a trip Bayugan City in Agusan del Sur to compete in the Mayor’s Cup Invitational Basketball Tournament 2019, on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at the Lope Asis Memorial Stadium.

According to tournament organizer Van Halen Parmis, the two Cesafi teams will be pitted against some tough competition in the UAAP’s Far Eastern University, the MPBL’s Valenzuela Classic and a team from Cagayan de Oro.

Teams will be playing a single round-robin in the four-day pocket tournament with the top two finishers gaining spots to the championship game, where they will compete for the whopping cash prize of P200,000. The runners-up will receive P150,000 while the third placers will be getting P100,000.

The tournament is being conducted in line with the 12th Charter Day and Bayug Festival Celebration. Hosting the celebration is none other than Bayugan City Mayor, Kim Lope A. Asis.

SWU-Phinma sees action first on Wednesday when they take on HMMED Enterprise-Cagayan de Oro at 10 a.m. while UC will take the court at 2 p.m. when they battle FEU. The Cobras will then finish their day off with a game against the Tamaraws at 9 p.m. /bmjo