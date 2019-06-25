Cargo vessel capsizes while docked in San Fernando port; PCG rescues 12 crew members

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cargo vessel M/V Eva Mary Grace that carried 12 crew members capsized while docked at the SEDC Port in San Fernando town, southern Cebu past 4 pm today, June 25.

Personnel from the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Naga City station have responded to the area.

Lieutenant Junior Grade Michael Encina, PCG District in Central Visayas information officer, said all of the crew members were already rescued and given medical attention.

Quoting initial reports from the PCG Naga City, Encina said that a crane operator was trapped inside the cargo ship but was immediately rescued by responding PCG personnel and brought to a hospital for treatment.

As of this writing, PCG has yet to determine the cause of the sinking.

They are also verifying reports that workers were trying to unload sacks of cement using a crane when the vessel capsized. /dcb