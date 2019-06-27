Confident Gazini Ganados removes makeup on national television

Cebu City, Philippines—Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Christiana Ganados of Talisay City, Cebu made history on national television.

This after the 23-year-old Cebuana beauty queen, the Philippines’ bet for Miss Universe 2019, removed her makeup during her guesting on “Tonight on Boy Abunda” aired last Tuesday, June 25, 2019. This is the first time it has been done on the show.

The beauty queen did this after host Boy Abunda told her one of her critics’ comments about her.

“Some of your detractors would say hindi naman kagandahan si Gazini. Maganda lang yan kasi maganda ang makeup,” the King of Talk said.

(Some of your detractors would say you are not pretty. You just look good because you have nice makeup.)

The Cebuana beauty queen then answered, “Tito Boy, sorry. Pero gusto mo tanggalin natin?” (Would you want for me to remove it?)

The King of Talk was surprised with Ganados’ response.

“Opo, Tito Boy. Why not?” she answered.

“Gazini, seryoso ka? Kaya mong tanggalin make-up mo right now? Here on the show? On national television?” Abunda asked her again.

(Gazini, are you serious? You will remove your make-up right now? Here on the show? On national television?)

Abunda then asked from his seat if there is someone from the crew and audience who had wipes.

The King of Talk then explained that Ganados is the first beauty queen to remove her makeup on national television.

Abunda then handed the wipes to Ganados. The beauty queen then started to wipe the make-up off her face.

After removing her makeup, she showed off the used wipes on national television where makeup residue was seen.

“You did not have to do it but thank you for doing it. You are so brave. Congratulations,” Abunda told Ganados.

Ganados is a former finalist of Miss World Philippines 2014 and finished first runner-up in Miss Bohol 2017.

Other titles under her belt are Miss Cesafi 2016, Reyna ng Aliwan 2015 second runner-up, and Miss Milo Little Olympics.

Message to bashers

During the interview, Abunda also asked Ganados’ reaction to her bashers.

Abunda gave an example of bashers’ reaction on Ganados’ question and answer performance.

“I appreciate the criticism because I know there is still so much to learn. So many things to improve for myself and the first step is accepting it, innovating it,” she said.

Ganados is vying for the country’s fifth Miss Universe crown. Filipinas who brought home the title were Catriona Gray (2018), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margie Moran (1973), and Gloria Diaz (1969).

Ganados said that what she does not like are bashers who give below-the-belt comments not just to her but also to her fellow Binibining Pilipinas sisters.

“Someday, I hope we can all unite, diverse at the same time. We are unique in our own ways. Sana magtulungan tayo. This is for the Philippines,” she said.

(Someday, I hope we can all unite, diverse at the same time. We are unique in our own ways. Let us help together. This is for the Philippines.) /bmjo