Man lies and claims he got robbed to postpone own wedding, gets arrested

A man was arrested for filing a false police report in an attempt to postpone his own wedding.

The unnamed 39-year-old claimed that he had been robbed by two men on a motorcycle on Tuesday, June 25, as reported by Malaysian government news agency Bernama on Thursday, June 27.

He told authorities that the incident happened when he stopped by the side of a road to assist the two suspects who were asking for help.

The suspects supposedly stole the man’s laptop bag before fleeing the scene of the crime. He claimed that RM39,000 (almost P484,000) in cash which was set aside for his wedding reception, and a jewelry set worth RM7,000 (about P87,000) for his bride-to-be were inside the stolen bag.

Following the inspection of the scene where the crime reportedly happened, authorities discovered that the incident never took place. As per report, the man later admitted that his claims were false.

He revealed that he filed the report in hopes to postpone his own wedding, because he did not have enough funds to grant the wish of his fianceé’s family on expediting the marriage.

Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief assistant commissioner Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid confirmed that the man was detained on Friday, June 28, for further investigation.

The man was charged in the Bukit Mertajam magistrate’s court, under Section 182 of the Malaysian penal code for making a fake police report. Ryan Arcadio/JB