25 Cebu football coaches complete PFF C Coaching Certificate Course

CEBU CITY, Philippines – “A senior coach to set-up a standard,” is what the Cebu football community needs. This according to Philippine Football Federation (PFF) Coaching Education head Marlon Maro, who was recently here in Cebu City as one of the instructors of the recently-concluded PFF C Coaching Certificate Course.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) had awarded the PFF the AFC Coaching Convention – A Level Membership last December 2018 allowing the PFF to conduct the equivalent AFC ‘A’, ‘B’, and ‘C’ certificate courses as PFF ‘A’, ‘B’, and ‘C’ Coaching Certificate Courses, respectively.

The C License course started last June 18, 2019 and ended Sunday, June 30, 2019. It was held at the Cebu International School (CIS) in Barangay Pit-os.

“Cebu, compared sa tanan FAs (Football Associations) sa Philippines, malaki ang football landscape, maraming players. May laban talaga dyan,” said Maro who has immediately flown back to Manila Sunday night as he also has to handle the PFF ‘A’ Coaching Certificate Course which started today, July 1, 2019.

(Cebu, in comparison to the other FAs all over the Philippines, it has a big football landscape, it has many players. It can really fight for the sport.)

Maro said that what the Cebu football community needs is a senior coach.

“Somebody has to mentor, someone has to set-up a standard.”

According to Maro, Cebu will need a lot of coaches because there is a big number of football players here. He added that Cebu coaches should share and coordinate with each other, and that there should be unity.

But he is confident that Cebu can pull it off because of a very “alive” Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA).

“Yong CVFA is very alive, very hands on, very supportive. May leadership so maganda ang future ng Cebu football community,” said Maro.

(The CVFA is very alive, very hands on, very supportive. There is leadership, so the Cebu football community’s future looks very bright.)

Meanwhile, Maro said there is no definite date yet on when they can release the list of coaches who passed the PFF C Coaching Certificate Course hosted by the CVFA.

Aside from checking the examination papers and assignments, he has to meet with the two other training instructors to collate all their observations and do a final assessment on who passed and who did not. Also, the mentoring aspect will continue, said Maro, adding that they have to continue observing if these coaches are really active in the football scene.

There were a total of 25 coaches, including three retakers who took the Coaching Certificate Course. Of these, 17 were from the CVFA while the rest comes from other regional football associations and three foreign coaches. They are Ian Pananganan, Allan Auman Jr., Emerson Cala, Ryan Echica Alcoriza, Christian John Jover, Earl Canonigo, Gaudito Taneo, Roy Tuñacao, Sheba Castañares, Elmer Minguito, Ralph Eben Plaza, David Mark Basa, Jerry Barbaso, Scott Denis Weeks, Neko del Rosario, Rogelio Castillon, Dan Marnil Villarico Jr., Manuel Dumangcas, Dionilo Santillan Jr., Kim Minsu, Barth Diold and Cloyd Kevin Abare.

The retakers were Melchor Wenceslao, Patrick Uno and Warloo Sabella.

Aside from the 17 Cebuano coaches taking the C License, there were also five Cebu coaches who took part in the PFF ‘A’ Coaching Certificate Course which started today, July 1, 2019 in Manila. They are Martin Ferrer, Tirso Ramon “Jinggoy” Mayor Roa, Glenn Ramos, Apple Bariñan and Allan Medalla./dcb