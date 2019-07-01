Garma stays as CCPO director until order to be top PCSO honcho arrives

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police Colonel Royima Garma remains the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) chief. That is until Garma receives the order for her to sit as the general manager of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

Garma would stay on as the CCPO director until the order from Camp Crame and the PCSO would arrive, said Police Brigadier General Debold Sinas, Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) director, in a press briefing on July 1.

This will also mean that Police Colonel Gemma Cruz Vinluan, whom Sinas earlier confirmed as the police officer to replace Garma, will wait to take over the CCPO post until Garma’s order will arrive.

Sinas said that Garma was expecting the order this week.

He also said that losing Garma to the PCSO was a big loss for the police service.

He said that Garma had done well as the first woman police director of the CCPO.

He cited her achievements, which included the CCPO’s success in the drug war, the successful implementation of programs of the police and the busting of the Ygot Drug Syndicate.

Sinas said that it was in Garma’s watch that the CCPO confiscated P600 million worth of suspected shabu, the biggest drug haul that the CCPO had ever confiscated./dbs