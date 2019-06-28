Three Metro Cebu cities to have new police chiefs on July 1

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Come July 1 and Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu cities will have new police directors.

Police Colonel Gemma Cruz Vinluan will take over as the new Cebu City Police Office director on that day.

This was confirmed by Brigadier General Debold Sinas, Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) director, during a press briefing on Friday, June 28.

Vinluan, who was Camp Crame’s chief of the Women and Children Protection Desk, will replace outgoing CCPO chief, Police Colonel Royina Garma.

Garma was recently appointed by President Rodrigo Duterte as the new general manager of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

Read more: Garma ready for ‘softer side of public service’ after being appointed PCSO general manager

Sinas said that the formal turnover of Garma’s post would be done on Monday, July 1.

He also said that Vinluan and Garma were classmates in the Philippine National Police Academy.

They both are from Class Kapanalig of 1997.

Aside from being the PNP’s chief of the Women and Children Protection Desk, Vinluan was also the one responsible for the Aling Pulis Hotline, which is a police hotline for cases of abuse especially on women and children.

Aside from Cebu City, Mandaue City will also have a new police chief on July 1.

Sinas also said that Police Colonel Jonathan Abella would replace Police Colonel Julian Entoma as the Mandaue City Police Office director on Monday.

Abella is currently the Regional Personnel and Human Resource Development chief (R1) of PRO-7.

Entoma will step down as MCPO chief and take over Abella’s R1 position at the PRO-7.

Sinas also said that Police Colonel Clarito Baja would also replace Police Colonel Lemuel Obon as Lapu-Lapu City Police Office chief on Monday.

Entoma will take over Baja’s position as Regional Learning and Doctrine Development (R8) chief of PRO-7./dbs