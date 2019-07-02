Stop labelling LGBT community — Cardinal Tagle

MANILA, Philippines — Stop enclosing the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, and asexual (LGBTQIA+) community in labels.

Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle said this Tuesday as he called the youth to avoid discriminating others.

“LGBTQ siguro minsan nandyan din ang limitasyon, nilalagyan natin ng labels, at kapag nalagyan ng labels nakakalimutan nating tao, at kapag tao tinatawag siya na i-develop ang mga God given na buhay, dangal at talino para makapag-lingkod sa buhay, sa kapwa, at sa Diyos,” Tagle said at the Usapang Totoo at Katoto event organized by the Archdiocese of Manila Commission on Youth sa San Isidro Catholic School in Pasay City.

(The label LGBTQ may be sometimes limited. When we label people, we forget that they get called to develop their God-given lives and to serve God and others with dignity and intelligence.)

Tagle explained that everyone tends to discriminate against others and that this could be avoided if we see other people as humans and as children of God.

“Kapag sinabing discrimination may mga iba-ibang pagpapakita yan. Lahat tayo may tendency na mag discriminate. Ang laban sa discrimination ay, nakikita ko ba na ang kaharap ko ay tao, nilalang na kawangis ng Diyos, may dangal, may karapatan at kawangis ko?” Tagle said.

(There are many forms of discrimination, and we all have the tendency to discriminate. The way to fight this is to ask: Am I seeing a human person, an individual formed in the image of God, and someone who has dignity and rights like me?)

Tagle also expressed hopes that the church could help the LGBTQIA+ community in discovering their true “vocation” as they could help in serving God.

“Ang hamon ay i-discover ang pagiging tao kapag nakuha ang bokasyon bilang tao hindi ka gagawa ng nakasisira sa kapwa, sa Diyos, at sa lipunan. Kapag alam mo ang bokasyon mo ano man ang talents mo, uniqueness mo, gagamitin mo yun sa Diyos, hindi mo yun gagamitin sa kasiraan mo, ng kapwa mo, at ng lipunan,” Tagle added.

(The challenge is to discover the humanity in each person, that you won’t do anything that could transgress the rights of others, God, and society. If you know your vocation, your talents, and your uniqueness, you will use that for the greater glory of God, not against other people or society.)

The LGBTQIA+ community celebrates Pride Month in June. (Editor: Eden Estopace)