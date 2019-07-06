Lines a woman often say when she doesn’t like a guy

CEBU CITY, Philippines–Heads up!

It has been a week since the day you confessed your love to this beautiful lady whom you fell for. But…

She still has not given you her response.

So… what now?

To help you decipher the woman code, we randomly asked girls about what they normally say to a guy when they are not into him.

We rounded up our list to these five lines:

I’m not ready to be in a relationship.

Let us be clear about this: Not all girls are the same. So this line can be interpreted in a different way. BUT most likely, when the girl tells you this, there are two possible things that can happen. One, she will dump you. Or two, she is telling you to wait and be patient until she’s ready. If she repeats this line every single time you ask her about your status, then maybe it’s time to wave the white flag.

I’m so sorry. I’m busy.

We get it if you really want to see her every moment, every second. We don’t blame you for being passionately in love. BUT if you have literally asked her more than seven times in a week, and she keeps on coming back with an excuse for not going out with you, then you’re in bad shape. She’s not just into you.

My parents are strict.

When was the last time you’ve heard this line? Is it still even an excuse in 2019? But believe us, this line gets thrown off a lot! We do not discount the fact that parents are the ultimate guardians, who just want the best for their children, but if the lady you love just repeatedly uses her parents as an excuse for not seeing you, that’s another thing! Then, it is best to just back away to save yourself from heartache.

I feel like I want to focus on myself right now.

If the girl you admire says this line straight to your face the day you confess your love towards her, she’s really saying: “I’d rather be single right now than to be with you.” But don’t take it personally, because sometimes a girl usually knows from the moment when you first met if you are boyfriend material or not. We cannot do anything about that. It’s just her perspective, and you just need to accept it.

I am currently focusing on my career/studies.

Having a goal-oriented girlfriend is indeed a jackpot. IF you will get the big “YES.” Take note, girls don’t like to hurt the feelings of their suitors, that’s the reason why they come up with these alibis. If you heard this line a couple of times, there is a BIG possibility that she doesn’t like you at all.

Again, courting a girl measures your patience and dedication. Some women also want to give challenges to their suitors to test if they are really sincere with their feelings. Bro, there’s no luck in getting a big “YES” from a girl. If you truly love her, invest your time for her and take a risk. . . .at least you tried, right? /dbs