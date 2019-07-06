GT Cosmetics celebrate 25 years of success

CEBU CITY, Philippines— One of Cebu’s homegrown brands in skincare and cosmetics products celebrated its silver anniversary on Friday, July 5, with a fashion show held at the Robinsons Galleria, Cebu.

During the event, GT Cosmetics Manufacturing Inc. introduced to the Cebuano market the newest addition to their beauty and skincare products: the Color Wand liquid lipsticks that comes in nine different hues and their all-new improved Hyrda White Body Serum.

Engineer Leonora Salvante, GT Cosmetics chief operating officer, said that she takes pride in all of their achievements in the last 25 years.

All that they have now makes her look back to how they started as a backyard business with an initial capital of P500, she said.

Now at 25, their company already earns at around P25 million per month.

“We are so overwhelmed with the response that we are getting not just from the people of Cebu but nationwide,” Salvante told CDN Digital.

Asked what’s their secret in keeping GT Cosmetics one of the staple skincare and cosmetic brands in Cebu, Salvante said: “We focus on quality because that keeps people wanting for more. Word of mouth keeps the company going.” /dcb