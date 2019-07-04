Celebrate freedom in all forms

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Remembering how the Philippines attained its freedom from its foreign colonizers is a historical narrative of love, sacrifice and even, betrayal.

Indeed, our ancestors fought hard for the freedom that we now enjoy.

Sadly, in the past, several individuals and groups all over the world did not experience the freedom to express/speak, love, learn and even live.

We looked into the details of these “freedom types” to reflect on how much we have grown since then.

Freedom to learn

There was a time in the past when girls were considered property of their fathers and are married off to anyone their fathers please. Girls were expected to be only confined in the houses to be mothers and housekeepers. Thus, they were deemed unworthy to earn a degree or attend formal education.

While there are still territories in the world where girls’ rights and welfare are not acknowledged, we also have seen women taking in key positions in governments and business and have largely changed the world. Women now have the freedom to learn, to go to school and be whatever they want to be.

Freedom to love

There may still be versions of Romeo and Juliet in the modern world but in general, we all have the freedom to choose whom we want to love. Love is a language that everyone speaks. So let the language of love take you where you want to be, with whom you want to love. Love freely and love with all your heart.

Freedom to live

Some of us are prisoners of our own thoughts, and, sometimes, we tend to just live within our fears and limitations, and how others view us. If you’re at this stage, stop! You have the freedom to live, move around, to decide for your own. You have the freedom to decide where you want to live and how you want to live. Make use of that freedom wisely.

Freedom of expression

Article III Section 4 of the 1987 Philippine Constitution states a familiar line: “No law shall be passed abridging the freedom of speech, of expression, or of the press, or the right of the people peaceably to assemble and petition the government for redress of grievances.”

Freedom of expression comes with responsibility though. Do not just express — in words and actions — because you feel entitled to do so. Practice freedom of expression with respect and humility.

Freedom of speech

Freedom of speech means you are free to talk. No gag order, no other hand covering your mouth to prevent you from speaking your mind. Filipinos are accorded so much freedom that we can access just about anything, peak about anything, and organise almost any event that we want to stage.

This freedom has spread in social media with just about anyone turning into the so-called “keyboard warriors.” Filipinos spend long hours online with daily usage of 10 hours and two minutes in 2018, according to the digital report of We Are Social and Hootsuite.

Social media is a crucial tool in exercising freedom of speech.

But as with the all-encompassing arena of freedom of expression, practice your freedom with speech responsibly.

***

Let freedom in all forms be felt and experienced by everyone.

In the field of fashion, Cebu has always been free to move around and set the trend in terms of design, concept and style.

On Thursday night, July 4, watch as 10 designers showcase American apparel and street wear at the Atlantic Hall of Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino in time for Cebu Style Week.

The masterpieces of Mara Dado, Killy Tampus, Rachel Rama, Odessa, Sheena Si, Orville Biongcog, Jeanom Ursua, Jules Gadingan, Percie Requiero and Johanna Tan will be presented in a fashion show that embraces our freedom as a community of culture-loving and art-embracing individuals.

Freedom is co-sponsored by Oro Galleria and will be participated by the alumni and graduating students of the Fashion Institute of Design and Arts (FIDA).