Go G.R.E.E.N. Run slated August 18

PAREB Cebu Real Estate Board, Inc., will hold its first CEREB GO G.R.E.E.N. Run.

This was conceptualized to align with the organization’s annual theme: G.R.E.E.N. or Growing in Real Estate while Environmentally Nurturing.

The fun run will be held on August 18, 2019. at the SM City Covered Parking lot.

Its initial plan was to conduct a Plogging activity, a term coined after picking-up litter while jogging.

Since it requires tedious planning to succeed, the organization decided to make it into a Fun Run instead.

This year, the CEREB GO GREEN RUN will be the organization’s mouthpiece in creating awareness on the urgency of preserving the environment.

To register, contact: 232-3940/09171772665/09231506349 Look for Emma or Celine