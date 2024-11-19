Innovating for a sustainable future with Aboitiz InfraCapital

The Aboitiz InfraCapital (AIC) Economic Estate Executive Forum recently gathered investors, business leaders, and sustainability advocates to discuss the pivotal theme of “Innovating for a Sustainable Future.”

The forum showcased green solutions and economic growth strategies within Cebu’s economic estates last November 12, 2024, in Mandaue City.

A Milestone in Sustainable Development

The 5-Star BERDE certification awarded to MEZ2 and West Cebu Estate was a significant highlight of the forum, marking a significant milestone in AIC’s commitment to sustainable development.

“At AIC, we deeply value our relationships with stakeholders. These partnerships are the foundation of our commitment to nation-building, community development, and positioning the Philippines as a prime investment destination in Asia,” de Mesa said.

De Mesa also highlighted these initiatives’ tangible impact, noting the creation of over 28,000 jobs in Cebu alone and attracting investments exceeding 158 billion pesos across their estates.

He proudly shared, “Today marks a significant milestone as well, as we complete the BERDE five-star certification across all our operating assets, awarded by the Philippine Green Building Council.”

Reinforcing Commitment to Sustainability

Moreover, de Mesa articulated Aboitiz InfraCapital‘s leadership in setting benchmarks for sustainable development in the Philippines, stating, “This certification across our entire portfolio strengthens our leadership as the Philippines developer, setting a new benchmark in sustainable development.”

This commitment is further demonstrated by implementing sustainable practices that meet and exceed national and international standards.

AIC’s initiatives in Cebu underline its focus on sustainability as a core business strategy. It provides significant employment opportunities, enhances investor trust, and leads by example in sustainable development practices. This dedication continues to bolster its reputation, drive operational efficiencies, and deliver valuable outcomes for stakeholders.

Innovative Approaches to Water and Power

Cebu Economic Operations AIC Economic Estates Vice President Cyel Auza and Aboitiz Power Assistant Vice President Jay Navarro led discussions on groundbreaking approaches to water management and power innovations. Their presentations underscored AIC’s dedication to integrating sustainable practices in essential utilities and infrastructure, reflecting its alignment with global ESG standards.

Urban Development and Green Incentives

Mandaue City Local Government Department Head and Philippine Green Building Council Member Board of Trustees Marlo Ocleasa presented on sustainable urban development, emphasizing innovative green solutions designed to boost Cebu’s future growth.

On the other hand, Philippine Economic Zone Authority Director General Tereso Panga elaborated on PEZA CREATE MORE and Green Incentives, highlighting governmental support for sustainable industrial development.