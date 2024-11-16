Seven-year-old girl with cancer under the care of Kapwa Ko Mahal Ko Foundation calls for help

Zoe Lizette Borromeo, a 7-year-old girl from Basak, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, under the care of Kapwa Ko Mahal Ko Foundation is asking for help to sustain her ongoing chemotherapy treatment and medical needs.

Those who wish to donate may contact Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu through cellphone number 0933-194-0197 and landline number (032) 239-6168. Donations can also be deposited directly to Unionbank under the account name Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko, account number 00-112-000066-2. Please indicate the name of the patient on the deposit slip.

Zoe was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), a form of blood cancer characterized by an overproduction of immature white blood cells in the bone marrow. Her symptoms began with a fever. Her cautious parents brought her to the hospital for a check-up, where a complete blood count (CBC) revealed abnormal results. Further laboratory tests, including a bone marrow aspiration, confirmed the diagnosis.

On April 1, 2024, a day after her diagnosis, Zoe underwent her first chemotherapy treatment. Immediate action was necessary, as delaying treatment would worsen her condition. Her family has been exhausting their finances to meet Zoe’s medical needs while also ensuring she receives proper nutrition, vitamins, and minerals to boost her immune system during this battle with the deadly disease.

Cancer is unpredictable and costly. Each chemotherapy session costs around twenty thousand pesos (Php 20,000) per week, and the treatment is expected to last nearly 3 years, excluding post-chemotherapy medications. Zoe’s mother earns 27,000 pesos a month, while her father is actively looking for a job. Their relatives contribute what they can to help with Zoe’s medical needs, but these efforts are insufficient to cover her ongoing treatment and other medical expenses.

Zoe is a happy and sweet child who loves to paint and play with other kids. However, cancer has temporarily taken away Zoe’s normal childhood. Since starting her treatment, she stays at home when not at the hospital to avoid any potential infections. She also worries about losing her hair as her treatment continues, but her mother reassures her that her hair will grow back.

Zoe’s health is the top priority for her parents right now. With this in mind, Zoe’s parents are earnestly appealing for financial assistance from generous individuals to help sustain her chemotherapy and other medical expenses as she continues to fight cancer. Including Zoe in your prayers for her complete healing and recovery would also mean a lot. May we unite as a community to save Zoe.

