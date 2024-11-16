Primary Group of Builders partners with Banyan Group to manage Maayo Hotel under HOMM brand

The Primary Group of Builders (PGB) partners with world-renowned Banyan Group to manage and operate Maayo Hotel under the esteemed HOMM brand.

PGB President and Chairman Engr. William Christopher Liu, Jr. together with Senior Vice President for Human Resources and Admin Paulette Liu and Beatrice Anne Liu of the Board of Directors represented Maayo Hotel while Dharmali Kusumadi, SVP for Design and Business Development, and Project Director Toh Chee Yong represented Banyan Group during the signing of the agreement on November 9, 2024.

Present in 71 countries, the Homm concept of the Banyan Group aims to provide a sense of home to travelers through facilities and accommodations the evoke comfort and familiarity.

“We create a sense of home, where guests feel like they belong and can be themselves, by providing a sense of comfort and familiarity through reliable services, standardised facilities, and well-designed rooms at relatively affordable prices,” says Dharmali Kusumadi SVP, Design & Business Development

The Primary Group of Builders signed into agreement with Singapore multinational hospitality brand Banyan Group to manage and operate its foray into hospitality, Maayo Hotel, under the esteemed HOMM brand, adding remarkable strength to the country’s journey of excellence in the hospitality industry.

Along with the establishment of the Maayo Leisure Group (MLG)—encompassing Maayo Hotel, Maayo Argao, Maayo San Remigio, and Circa1900—was a vision for a broader reach in the international arena. This vision of comes to life with the agreement, and through the Banyan Group’s expertise in enhancing guest experiences and operations.

Liu speaks of PGB’s confidence in the agreement, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Banyan Group, whose values mirror our commitment to exceptional hospitality. This partnership will not only elevate Maayo Hotel’s service offerings but also contribute positively to the local economy and community.”

PGB’s roots date back to 1951. Today it is an established cornerstone of quality and reliability in the construction sector. With a legacy built on hard work and professionalism, PGB has become the contractor of choice for leading corporations in Cebu with an enviable reputation for delivering prompt, affordable, and high-quality services.

Over the years, PGB has evolved into the foremost provider of residential housing products, office industrial shelters, and cargo shipping solutions throughout the archipelago, while also making significant contributions to human resource development both locally and internationally. In addition, PGB has made notable advancements in the health and wellness sector, actively promoting medical tourism.

Beyond profit, PGB is driven by a strong social purpose, establishing the School of Knowledge for Industrial Labor, Leadership and Service (SKILLS) and its corporate social responsibility arm, the Primary Structures Foundation Inc. (PSEFI). The foundation focuses on providing training and employment opportunities to marginalized community members, reflecting the company’s aim not only to create enduring structures, but also to foster lasting relationships within the community and society at large.