Delgra to TNVS drivers on ‘transport holiday’: Don’t hold public hostage

MANILA, Philippines — Do not hold the riding public hostage, but instead air out concerns through dialogue.

This was the appeal of Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Chairman Martin Delgra on Friday after a group of TNVS drivers and regulators announced plans to stage a “transport holiday” on Monday, July 8.

Drivers and operators from the TNVS Community will temporarily stop operations and go offline for 12 hours on Monday, in protest against the LTFRB.

READ: TNVS drivers to stage nationwide ‘transport holiday’ on July 8

Delgra urged the group to reconsider their “planned disruptive action” and consider the interest of the public.

“We ask TNVS operators to be more circumspect in their plan to hold a transport holiday that will affect the commuting public,” the LTFRB chairman said in a statement.

“Instead, we urge them to bring their legitimate concerns to LTFRB, in dialogue, so that the Board can address them and not hold the riding public hostage by their planned disruptive action,” he added.