Cebu TNVS groups won’t join transport holiday on July 8

Cebu City, Philippines—Several Transport Network Vehicle Services (TNVS) groups based here assured patrons of ride-hailing platforms that they will not participate in the transport holiday on Monday, July 8, 2019.

Earlier, the TNVS community in Manila announced a plan to stage a transport holiday on Monday to protest the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board’s (LTFRB) “unreasonable” process in granting or denying franchise applications.

In a press conference at the Kuya J restaurant along Escario Street in Cebu City on Friday, July 5, 2019, members of Cebu Bravo Team, Alsa Boys and D-Mix—all groups affiliated with Grab Philippines—said it won’t participate in the transport holiday.

Ernesto Aniban from the group Alsa Boys said they don’t want commuters to suffer just to let the government hear their grievances.

“Regarding sa TNVS didto sa Manila, naghisgot sila nga mag-strike. Pero dinhi sa Cebu, wala gyud na sa among huna-huna mag-strike kay daghang maapektuhan,” said Aniban. “Maapektuhan ang mga customers ug pasahero hasta kaming mga drivers, mawad-an mi og kita anang adlawa.”

(Regarding the TNVS in Manila, they mentioned they will be on strike. But here in Cebu, we didn’t think of doing that because a lot will be affected. The customers, passengers and even us drivers, we will lose our earning for a day.)

But they still hope that the government heeds their call.

The group in Cebu is appealing to President Rodrigo Duterte to allow all existing TNVS units to operate.

“Sa Cebu, mahigit 1,500 TNVS ang nanganganib na madeactivate. Nabalitaan po namin na sa halos 3,000 na TNVS sa Cebu, 1,500 TNVS lang ang balak ng LTFRB na payagang bumyahe,” said Yvonne Ethyl Emphasis, a member of the Cebu Bravo Team.

(In Cebu, around 1,500 TNVS units are in danger of being deactivated. We heard that among the 3,000 TNVS units in Cebu, only 1,500 will be allowed by the LTFRB to operate.)

The group had already sent a letter dated June 24, 2019, addressed to President Duterte and Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Arthur Tugade regarding the matter. /bmjo