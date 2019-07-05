Lapu-Lapu mayor: We’re ready, committed to host Ironman event

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Despite a change in administration, Lapu-Lapu City is still committed to be the central host of the Regent Aguila Ironman 70.3 Philippines powered by Philam Vitality happening on August 11, 2019.

This was confirmed by newly elected Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan in a press conference held Thursday, July 4, 2019 at the Ocean Pavilion of the Shangri-La’s Mactan Resort and Spa in Lapu-Lapu City.

“Lapu-Lapu commits to give our visitors the best experience the city can offer,” announced Mayor Chan.

According to Chan, cheerers will continue to line the race route in their area to cheer on the racers, a tradition that must continue as the Ironman 70.3 Philippines have won the Best Spectator award among other Ironman races worldwide.

Last year’s 21-kilometer run course which takes runners from Shangri-La towards Punta Engaño all the way to Discovery Bay was also awarded as the Best Run Course.

Chan was joined in the press conference by Rene Egle, Shangri-La’s general manager; Joel Garganera, representing Cebu City; Joy Tumulak, new head of the City of Talisay-Traffic Operation Development Authority; Engineer Faustino “Jun” dela Cruz, maintenance division chief of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH); Shalimar Tamano, Department of Tourism in Central Visayas regional director; and Princess Galura, organizing events Sunrise Events Inc. head.

The cities of Mandaue, Cebu and Talisay, which also have new administrations taking over, also signified to continue supporting the international triathlon race considered as the crown jewel of Asia.

Tamano also added that the tourism department would continue to support the Ironman 70.3 because it would be in line with their thrust to promote active adventure sports tourism.

Galura said that the Ironman 70.3 would be here to stay in Cebu as long as the local government units involved would continue to support it and as long as they would have a 90-kilometer bike route.

The bike phase of the half Ironman has always taken participants from Lapu-Lapu City, passing through the cities of Mandaue and Cebu, all the way to Talisay City via the South Road Properties (SRP).

Former Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña have disallowed this last year because of the then ongoing construction of the tunnel along Natalio Bacalso Avenue in Basak which made SRP the only access for emergencies.

However, the new Cebu City administration under Mayor Edgardo Labella has once again allowed for the race to pass by the SRP. Aside from that, the Natalio Bacalso Avenue tunnel is already opened to the public.

The Ironman 70.3 Philippines is already on its 8th year in Cebu and has hosted two Asia Pacific Championships already.

While it was held previously in Camarines Sur for three years, it was in Cebu that its participants doubled and keeps climbing every year perhaps because Cebu had the logistics such as the international airport and hotel accommodations.

In 2016, during the first Asia Pacific Championships, the race gathered close to 3,000 participants coming from all over the world.

The Ironman 70.3 will be ushered in by the Herbalife IronGirl on August 9, 2019 and the Alaska Ironkids on August 10.