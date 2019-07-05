Tesda, DOTr holds Tsuper Iskolar launching

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Passenger utility vehicle drivers and immediate family members can avail of the free training under the Tsuper Iskolar program.

Launched on Friday at the IEC Convention Center, Tsuper Iskolar is a project initiative under the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMB). It will be implemented by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) and will be funded by the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

According to Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board Chairman Martin Delgra, the project will benefit those who will be affected by the jeepney modernization program.

Under the Stakeholders Support Mechanism Component of the modernization thrust, various trainings will be offered to provide additional or alternative livelihood for affected drivers and operators.

Tesda Secretary Isidro Lapena said DOTr had allocated P350 million funding for the Tsuper Iskolar.

Lapeña said that those who would avail of the Tsuper Iskolar trainings would receive P350 daily allowance.

They would undergo free skills training and assessment. Operators will also undergo entrepreneurship training.

The various training would include skills on metals and engineering sector, electrical and electronics sector, tourism, garments and textiles, automotive, and information and communications technology sectors, Lapeña said.

Those, who would complete the training, would receive national certificates (NCs), he added.

Lapena said that many companies would be looking for skilled workers with the needed NCs.

Tesda regional offices have been offering NC II training for heavy equipment operation (forklift), hikot (wellness massage), food and beverage services, shielded metal arc welding, housekeeping, caregiving, bread and pastry production, beauty care services and electrical installation and maintenance.

DOTr Undersecretary Mark Richmond de Leon said that the government was considering a wholistic change in the country’s transport system through the PUV modernization program.

“We want our operators and drivers to improve through training. PUV modernization will not work if operators do not have the skills to run the business, De Leon said.

More than 1,000 drivers from 18 transport cooperatives in Cebu and other provinces attended the launching.

Among those present during the launching were two of the biggest PUV cooperatives in the Visayas — the Visayas United Drivers Transport Coop (Vudtrasco) and the Cebu Integrated Transport Coop (Citrasco)./dbs