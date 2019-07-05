LTO: 4-wheel vehicles sold by dealers will have attached license plates by yearend

CEBU CITY–Four-wheel vehicles will soon have attached license plates before these are sold by dealerships by the end of the year.

Regional Director Victor Caindec of the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) made this announcement during a press conference held Friday, July 5.

Caindec said that this would be realized because the printing of license plates was being done locally at the LTO central office.

In fact, LTO-7 had received all license plates of vehicles sold last year, Caindec said.

These are now available for release to car owners through the car dealerships.

According to Caindec, they have received the license plates for 4-wheel vehicles sold from August to December 2018.

Earlier, LTO-7 had received the license plates for those sold between January to July last year.

For the convenience of car owners, LTO-7 signed a memorandum of agreement with dealers so the latter would be the one releasing the license plates to the owners.

LTO-7 turned over the task of releasing the license plates given to the dealers because the latter had the contact details of their clients, Caindec explained.

Also, the car owners would have a more flexible schedule in claiming their license plates.

Meanwhile, LTO-7 has started printing the radio frequency identification (RFID) stickers. These used to be printed in the LTO central office.

According to Caindec, the RFID sticker would help in enforcement.

The RFID sticker has to match the Quick Response (QR) Code on the license plates. If the two don’t match, then the vehicle could have been stolen.

All the license plates in 2018 will have a corresponding RFID sticker. /dbs