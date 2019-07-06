SEE CEBU – Animators, comic book artists, video game developers converged in Cebu City

The dynamic Cebu Business Month team is continually paving the way for the creative industry to be in the limelight following the success of the recently concluded annual Sugbo Entertainment Expo (SEE).

Held last June 29-30 at the Robinsons Galleria, the 2-day event aimed to highlight the best local talents in the fields of Comics, Animation and Video Game Development. As well as to enlighten every one of the wider potential of the creative entertainment industry.

The event is a collaboration of the Enigma Kai, a start-up comic book studio which is venturing into animation; Cebu Animation Guild, a collection of the best animators in Cebu; and Cebu Game Dev, a collection of start-up video game developers. In partnership with the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) as part of the Cebu Business Month (CBM) celebration.

Showcasing their art, the Animation Council of the Philippines, Game Developers Association of the Philippines, and Komikon joined the event. Toon City, who has worked with Disney and Warner Brothers; Toei Philippines, who has helped in the animation of some of the biggest anime namely: Dragon Ball, Sailor Moon and One Piece; and Hugo Yonzon, who has worked on Darna, were also invited.