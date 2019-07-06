Max4-Birada Cebu advances to semifinals of Chooks to Go Pilipinas Patriot’s Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines – For the first time this season, Max4-Birada Cebu advanced to the semifinals of the Chooks to Go Pilipinas Patriot’s Cup after they got a pair of huge wins over Quezon City and Mindoro on Saturday, July 6, at the SM Muntinlupa Events Center.

The quartet of Jerome Napao, Elmer Echavez, Alfred Codilla and Fred Elombi played with equal parts toughness and skill as they outlasted the Tycoon Ballers QC team that was anchored by former Centro Escolar University powerhouse Rod Ebondo, 15-11.

They then finished off their Pool C assignments with a dominant 21-13 win over the Mindoro Tamaraws.

Cebu is now waiting on who will advance from Pool B which has the Thunder Pateros Hunters, the Zamboanga Valientes and the favored Wilkins Balanga. Their semis game is at 2:45 p.m. /dcb