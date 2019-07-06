DVMF confiscates 3.5 kilos of “pagi” from Pasil Market vendor
CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Department of Veterinary Medicines and Fisheries (DVMF) in Cebu City confiscated 3.5 kilos of stingray locally known as “pagi” from a vendor at Phase II of the Pasil Fish Market at dawn today, July 6.
Mary Portallo, the owner of the confiscated stingray, was also issued a citation ticket for the violation of City Ordinance No. 2496 which prohibits the sale and purchase of stingrays for consumption, said a Facebook post by Dr. Alice Utlang, the DVMF chief.
The ordinance passed in 2018 imposes a fine of P5, 000 or imprisonment of one year on violators.
