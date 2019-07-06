Kawhi Leonard signs with Los Angeles Clippers—report

Another star is arriving in Hollywood.

After much speculation, Kawhi Leonard has decided to join the Los Angeles Clippers, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

According to the veteran NBA reporter, Leonard has already informed other runner teams of his plans to sign with the Clippers.

He will be signing a four-year maximum deal worth $142 million.

The 2019 NBA Finals MVP, who just delivered Toronto its first franchise title, also met with the Raptors and the Lakers since the free agency opened last week.

Wojnarowski also reported that the Clippers have acquired Paul George from the Oklahoma City Thunder for a massive number of draft picks.

The move gives the city of Los Angeles two title contenders with the Lakers also beefing up their roster with the acquisition of Anthony Davis to join LeBron James.