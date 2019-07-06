CVFA draws Panay FA in PFF U15 Boys regionals

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA) Under 15 Boys held Panay FA to a 1-1 draw in an away game on July 6 in Iloilo.

The lone goal for CVFA was scored by Gianzo Custado in the 33rd minute of the Philippine Football Federation Under 15 National Championship Visayas Elimination match.

Panay was able to score the equalizer in the dying minutes of the first half. Both teams were not able to score a goal in the second half.

The other game in the Visayas elimination, pitting Negros Occidental Football Association (NOFA) against Negros Oriental Siquijor Regional Football Association (NOSIRFA) is still ongoing at the Panaad Stadium.

NOFA is leading 2-0, all scored in the first half./dbs