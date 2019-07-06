C. Visayas FA eyes first win against Panay FA in Iloilo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA) Boys Under 15 is hoping to clinch their first win in the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) Under 15 Boys National Championship Visayas elimination as they go up against the Panay FA in Iloilo, Saturday, July 6, 2019.

This will be the CVFA U15’s first away game, and they hope to recover after losing their first home game to the Negros Occidental Football Association (NOFA), 0-1, last Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Cebu City Sports Center.

The team, however, will have a few changes in its lineup including team captain Vaughn York Pacaña, who will not be able to play because he still has not recovered from an injury he incurred during the first game.

Pacaña will be replaced by Mark Lester V. Zafra. The rest of the team are John William Oberes, Kristian Mari Lusoc, Nathan Khail Lingatong, John Carlos Vitualla, Renzo Miguel Javier, Simon Andrei Del Campo, John Andrew Mandaue, Joseph Kyne Garces, Carsten Pumareja, Gianzon Custado, Rafael Gregor Senining, Jake Gomez, Reiji Tabuelog, Jhon Zhel Sala, Alezandro Ledesma, Gustavo Manuel Larrañaga, and Joross Clark Tabar.

Calling the shots for the team is Assistant Coach Jun Pintuan because Head Coach Martin Ferrer is in Manila taking the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) ‘A’ Coaching Certificate Course.

Pintuan will be assisted by Garry Garciano and Ralph Eben Plaza.

NOFA, on the other hand, will be gunning for its second win as they host the Negros Oriental Siquijor Regional Football Association (NOSIRFA).

NOFA currently leads Group E with three points owing to its win against the CVFA.

Only the top two teams in the Visayas eliminations will advance to the national championship round in Manila in September. They will be joining the top teams from the Luzon and Mindanao qualifiers. | dbs