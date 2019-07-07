Ombudsman wealthier by P15M in 2019

MANILA, Philippines — Ombudsman Samuel Martires’ wealth grew by P15.3 million in five months since assuming the Ombudsman post, according to the statement of assets, liabilities and net worth (SALN) released by his office on Friday.

The two-page report showed that Martires, who was appointed Ombudsman in July 2018 after retiring early as Supreme Court associate justice, had a total net worth of P57.06 million.

Prior to his appointment, Martires’ net worth was P41.72 million. Martires was also previously a Sandiganbayan associate justice.

New practice

While the Office of the Ombudsman typically releases a full copy of the office’s highest official, this year, only a brief summary was made public.

The summary showed that as of August 2018, Martires had P41,728,000 in assets and no liabilities.

By December 2018, however, Martires’ wealth had jumped to P57,064,806.71. As in the earlier half of the year, Martires also had no recorded liabilities in December 2018.

The summary also showed that Martires’ personal properties almost doubled from P28.538 million in August 2018 to P55.506 million in December 2018.

Decline in real properties

But his real properties saw a significant decrease, from P13.340 million in August 2018 to P1.558 million in December 2018

The Inquirer twice asked Martires to explain the changes in his SALN, but he had not replied at press time.

Legal career

The 70-year-old Martires has been a lawyer for 43 years after graduating from San Beda.

He was admitted to the bar in 1976 and worked at the Ministry of Public Works, Transportation and Communication as well as the Ministry of Human Settlements.

He then practiced law in private for 13 years until he was named presiding Judge of the Agoo, La Union Regional Trial Court Branch 32 in July 2000.

He then served as associate justice of Sandiganbayan from 2005 to 2017.

On March 2, 2017, President Duterte appointed him to the Supreme Court.

He was one of the eight justices who voted in favor of the quo warranto petition filed by Solicitor General Jose Calida against then Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno in May 2018.

On July 26, 2018, he was appointed as the 7th Ombudsman by President Duterte, replacing then outgoing Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales.

Duterte SALN

In the same summary obtained by the Inquirer, the Office of the Ombudsman said it would defer the release of the SALNs of President Rodrigo Duterte, Vice President Leni Robredo and the heads of constitutional commissions pending a review and revision of the rules on the release of SALNs.