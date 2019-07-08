Boat capsizes while on Bogo City waters; PCG rescues 13 divers, 3 crew members

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A boat carrying thresher shark divers from Malapascua Island in Daanbantayan town capsized while on the waters off Bogo City in northern Cebu earlier today, July 8.

Lieutenant Junior Grade Michael John Encina, the spokesperson of the Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PCG-7), said that all of the 13 passengers and three crew members were safe.

Encina said that personnel from the PCG station in Hagnaya, San Remegio town immediately responded to the call for assistance which they received shortly before noontime today. /dcb