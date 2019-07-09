DOTr: 17 airport projects finished during first half of Duterte’s term

MANILA, Philippines — A total of 17 airport projects have been completed under the first half of President Rodrigo Duterte’s term, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the DOTr said two new airports were built under Duterte’s first three years. These are the Lai-Lo International Airport in Cagayan and the Bohol-Panglao International Airport, which is considered to be the country’s first eco-airport.

Meanwhile, 15 other airports—13 domestic and two international—have also been upgraded.

One of the rehabilitated airports is the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA), which also opened its new passenger terminal building.

The Puerto Princesa Airport’s passenger terminal building was also expanded, with its runways expanded to accommodate larger aircraft.

The Ormoc Airport in Leyte also had its passenger terminal building upgraded and its runways expanded. These were inaugurated last Friday by Duterte himself.

Also completed were infrastructure developments in the domestic airports of Virac, Marinduque, Tuguegarao, San Vicente, and Busuanga in Luzon; Maasin, Tacloban, and Catarman in the Visayas; and Ipil, Camiguin, and Siargao in Mindanao, the DOTr reported.

The DOTr added that the projects were made possible through the efforts of the department’s Aviation and Airports Sector and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP).

“Connectivity and mobility in transport are key components in socio-economic development. By building new airports and rehabilitating existing ones, the transportation sector contributes to both regional and national progress,” DOTr Secretary Arthur Tugade said in a statement.

28 airport projects underway

Meanwhile, the DOTr said more airport projects are in the pipeline with 27 commercial airports going through infrastructure developments and one military air base to be bult.

One of the projects is the ongoing rehabilitation of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport’s (NAIA) Terminal 2.

Included in the NAIA Terminal 2 rehabilitation work are the expansion of the departure check-in hall and arrival baggage area; architectural improvements in passenger movement areas; upgrade of aerobridge areas and elevated roadway; new glass wall panels and partitions; upgrade of air-conditioning system, power, lightings, fire protection, and electronics and communications systems; installation of an improved flight information display system and a new public address system; and waterproofing works for building exterior, among others.

A second passenger terminal building of the Clark International Airport is also being built, along with an additional runway, the DOTr said.

The Sangley Airport in Cavite is now under round-the-clock construction, according to the DOTr. This was to meet the November 2019 deadline set by the President for the military air base to handle general aviation and turboprop operations.

The Bicol International Airport is now more than halfway complete, and is targeted to be completed in 2020.

International airports in Davao, General Santos, Zamboanga, Iloilo, Kalibo, and Laoag are also undergoing improvements.

Development projects continue, as well, for domestic airports in Busuanga, Cauayan, Naga, and Tuguegarao in Luzon; Bacolod-Silay, Calbayog, Catbalogan, Dumaguete, and Tacloban in the Visayas; and Bukidnon, Ipil, Laguinduingan, Mati, M’lang, Ozamiz, Sanga-Sanga, Siargao, and Surigao in Mindanao.

The government has also proposed to build the New Manila International Airport (NMIA) which is set to be built in Bulacan, with the opening of bids set to happen on July 31.

With this, CAAP Director General Jim Sydiongco said the public can expect more airport development projects and programs to be completed under Duterte’s term.

“A number of airports we have rehabilitated were in a dismal state when we took over. We are proud of what we have already accomplished, but we know that we can do more,” Sydiongco said in a statement

“With the guidance of our hardworking Secretary Tugade, we will continue to build, build, build towards the ‘Golden Age of Infrastructure.’” (Editor: Mike U. Frialde)