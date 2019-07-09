HTLand gives back-to-school kits to 270 kids

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A total of 270 primary school pupils in Mandaue City became the beneficiaries of HTLand, Inc.’s back-to-school initiative as academic year 2019-2020 started in June 2019.

HTLand is the joint venture of internationally-listed Hongkong Land, LLC and Cebu’s Taft Properties Development Corporation. The company is developing Cebu’s globally-oriented lifestyle community Mandani Bay.

Together with Vicsal Foundation of the Metro Gaisano Group, HTLand distributed backpacks filled with writing pads, pencils, crayons and other essentials to 170 first-graders at the Tipolo Elementary School on June 6, 2019.

About 100 students from Grades 1 to 3 at the Cesar M. Cabahug Elementary School (CMCES) in Barangay Looc, likewise, received bags and school supplies in a joint undertaking of the Mandani Bay Suites Project Site Team, the HTLand Technical Management Group and general contractor Monocrete Construction Philippines, Inc..

The Mandani Bay Suites Project Site Team also participated in the Department of Education’s Brigada Eskwela 2019 at The CMCES, helping fix and beautify school facilities. Cleaning and paint materials were donated to the school.

Support to the public education sector ties in with the Mandani Bay passion for culture and creativity and constitutes a pillar of its corporate social responsibility effort.

Mandani Bay is being developed in phases on a 20-hectare property along the scenic Mactan Channel. It is built around a lifestyle of connectivity and consists of podium blocks interconnected at the base, with retail, recreation and open spaces thoughtfully integrated into its design.

Designed around the passions for culture, creativity, adventure and water, the community is steadily transforming Cebu into an international lifestyle destination. /dcb