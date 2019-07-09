Neri’s Ville Selfie Corner: Glimpses of Bali, New Zealand in this instagrammable spot in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Bali has been regarded as one of the top travel destinations in the world because of its picturesque spots that would take anyone’s breath away.

Many of us mere mortals would want to go there and experience a portion of Elizabeth Gilbert’s Eat, Pray, Love journey.

But if you have not scored any seat sale deals or found an affordable way to this Indonesian destination, chill.

There’s no need to fret because in Sitio Bombil, Barangay Lusaran in Cebu City, you will find a spot that will give you a glimpse and feel of what it is like in Bali.

Enter Neri’s Ville Selfie Corner, an instagrammable spot in Cebu City which opened to the public in September 2018.

This is a spot perfect for families and couples to make unforgettable memories as they take selfies and groufies with Cebu’s landscape as their background.

How to get there

The best way to get up there is for you to bring your own vehicle.

But for those who do not own a car or a motorcycle, you can always hop on a motorcycle-for-hire (habal-habal) or get in one of these jeepneys that ply the Pit-os via Talamban route.

Drop off point is at the gasoline station in Barangay Pit-os. Fare is only P15.

From the gasoline station, you can hire a motorcycle that will take you to Neri’s Ville Selfie Corner for P100 per person per way.

You can ask the driver to wait for you so he can drive you back to the gasoline station in Pit-os.

But if you own a car or a motorcycle, no need to worry because the road going to Neri’s Ville Selfie Corner is smooth; by this, we mean no bumpy road. Parking is also not a problem.

Travel time from Cebu City’s center to Pit-os is 30 to 45 minutes. Pit-os to Neri’s Ville will take you 20 to 30 minutes.

What to expect

For an entrance fee of P50, you can indulge in the “unlimited calmness” that Cebu’s mountains offer.

While you’re up there, order a cup of coffee along with some sweet treats at the quaint café that provides just the right ambiance for a destination as unique as Neri’s Ville.

You can also bring your own food if you wish to enjoy home-cooked meals. If you want to bring in food from the restaurant or your favorite fastfood chain you can do so as well because the owner is not charging any corkage fee just yet.

There are dining tables that you can use to share a hearty meal with family and friends.

Structures like the bird’s nest in Bali is replicated in Neri’s Ville Selfie Corner.

If you want to “go” to New Zealand, you can also have photos with the “hobbit houses” in Neri’s Ville.

What to prepare

As this place is great for photoshoots, make sure that all your gadgets are fully charged and their internal memories and storage cards have enough space for all those photographs that you will be capturing.

Do not forget to wear your best outdoor outfit too as a photoshoot, whether amateur or professional, is never complete without a striking model/subject.

Neri’s Ville Selfie Corner is open from Mondays to Sundays from 8 a. m. to 7 pm. so you can visit any day of the week, whenever your schedule permits.

With great company and picturesque view of Cebu, you’re in for a morning or afternoon with nature at Neri’s Ville Selfie Corner.

And hey, don’t forget to look up and thank the heavens for the magnificent landscape. / celr