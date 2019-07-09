Tumulak calls on new admin to fast track waste water treatment facility in Kalunasan

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu City Councilor David Tumulak calls on the new administration to review the plans to construct a waste water treatment facility in Barangay Kalunasan where residents suffer from foul smell during heavy rain.

This is within the area where the Cebu City Jail, Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center and Operation Second Chance are located.

Tumulak said he received news that the recent rain on Monday night, July 9, resulted to an outflow of waste water in the barangay causing a foul and unbearable smell.

Tumulak said residents of Barangay Kalunasan sent the same complaint to former Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña in 2017.

This led the former mayor to craft a long-term plan for a water treatment facility in the area.

While the facility is still underway, the city government has conducted regular suction activities to reduce the water waste and prevent it from overflowing to the nearby streams.

Tumulak urged the new administration under Mayor Edgardo Labella to review the plans since almost P2 million has been allocated for the waste water treatment facility.

Tumulak said the construction and completion of this facility needs to happen so the residents in the area will not have to suffer from the foul smell.

Tumulak said the city jail management should also find ways to mitigate the problem while the facility is yet to be realized.

Meanwhile, Tumulak said the City Reduction Risk Reduction Office (CDRRMO) will also meet with the Cebu Provincial Government to discuss a collaborative endeavor since the provincial jail is also located in the same area.

“As of now, we are continuing the suction activity to prevent another overflow of waste water,” said Tumulak. / celr