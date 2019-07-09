Garma to vacate CCPO post on Thursday

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police Colonel Royina Garma will already vacate her post at the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) on Thursday, July 11.

Brigadier General Debold Sinas, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), confirmed this afternoon, July 9, the receipt of Garma’s relinquishment order dated June 30, 2019 and issued by Camp Crame.

Read More: Garma ready for ‘softer side of public service’ after being appointed PCSO general manager

Garma is set to relinquish her post in a ceremony scheduled on Thursday morning at the Camp Sotero Cabahug grounds.

Read More: Three Metro Cebu cities to have new police chiefs on July 1

Police Lieutenant Colonel Lorenzo Batuan Jr., the deputy city director for Administration, will act as CCPO’s officer-in-charge until such time that Camp Crame will issue an order for the assumption of Police Colonel Gemma Vinluan as the new city director.

With her retirement from the police service, Garma will assume as general manager of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO). /dcb