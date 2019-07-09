War on Drugs strategy: Senior officials to strengthen mentoring initiatives to junior personnel

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Issues about peace and order, illegal drugs, and the number of police personnel were among the topics discussed in the 888 News Forum on Tuesday, July 9, 2019.

“We need a motivated police force,” said Police Colonel Roderick Mariano, director of the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO).

Mariano, who took over as CPPO director on June 25, was one of the speakers during the forum.

He answered questions on Cebu’s peace and order situation and how the police is addressing the continued war against illegal drugs.

According to Mariano, police officials in senior or high positions should guide those who are under them.

Mariano said failure of supervision among high ranking officials on junior personnel may create what he described as “undisciplined police.”

Mariano said they are focusing on guiding and mentoring junior police officers so they can carry out their duties better.

The lack of police personnel was also brought up during the forum especially on the side of the Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) unit, whose personnel are observed to be delayed in responding to crimes in areas outside the city.

Mariano admitted that the current police force is insufficient in number especially when emergency situations happen all at once.

He gave the assurance that the police are working on plans to solve this issue.

Mariano said they coordinate with SOCO personnel when they respond to cases in areas outside the city.

He said CPPO is also in close contact with other law enforcement agencies as well as local government agencies so they can immediately address emergency situations in the community. / celr