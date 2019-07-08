Plastic Barter Store reminds public: Do not place wrappers inside bottles

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Here’s a reminder from the Plastic Barter Store in Cebu: Do not place plastic wrappers inside plastic bottles.

This is because the eco-hollow block center at the San Pio Village in Barangay Dumlog, Talisay City has two shredder machines: one for sachets or soft plastics, and another one for hard plastics such as plastic water bottles.

The eco-hollow block center is ran by the 12 Baskets Movement Food Bank and Plastic Recycling of the Rotary Club of Metro Cebu.

Adrian Lee of Rotary Club of Metro Cebu said they do not encourage placing plastic wrappers inside plastic bottles the way eco-bricks are made.

The plastic items that are gathered at the store will be shredded to make eco-hollow blocks.

Lee said they have been encouraging the public, especially the street dwellers who sell their finds in the store, to avoid the practice of placing plastic wrappers inside the plastic bottles.

“We have to segregate them before we can process. It costs money because we have to pay those who will segregate, ” said Lee.

Lee said segregation also takes time.

This is why they are calling on volunteers to help them segregate.

In their Facebook Page, 12 Baskets Movement Food Bank and Plastic Recycling announced that the store is close on July 8 and 9 to focus on segregating and transporting the plastic wastes from Barangay Santo Niño, Cebu City to the eco center in Barangay Dumlog, Talisay City. / celr