Rosales: Marcoses ‘willing’ to cooperate in compensating human rights victims

|July 09,2019 - 06:25 PM

MANILA, Philippines – Former Commission on Human Rights (CHR) chair Etta Rosales said Tuesday that the Marcoses had expressed desire to help in compensating relatives of human rights victims during the Martial law era but with one condition.

“They would like to ask our help to help them identify where their properties are,” Rosales said in a forum on legal victories of human rights victims against the family of former President Ferdinand Marcos.

“And I said, you want me to help you identify to you where your properties are?” she said, drawing laughter from the audience. “You should be knowing where your properties are.”

Rosales said these statements from the Marcoses stemmed from their claim that the Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG) has already sequestered their properties.

