Talisay City traffic enforcer among those fined for driving without helmet

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A traffic enforcer assigned at the City of Talisay -Traffic Operations and Development Authority (CT-TODA) was among those fined for the violation of the city’s “no helmet, no driving” policy.

Jonathan Tumulak, CT-TODA head, said that the enforcer was photographed driving his service motorcycle in the absence of the required helmet.

“Usa ka Traffic Enforcer sakop sa CT-TODA gidakop ug gi isyuhan ug citation ticket human masakpi ug nakuhaan ug hulagway nga gasakay ug motor nga way helmet. Gisaksihan sa duha ka mga babaye nga nadakpan kay wa mag helmet,” Tumulak said in a Facebook post this afternoon, July 10.

(A CT-TODA enforcer was issued a citation ticket after he was photographed while driving his motorcycle without a helmet. Two women acted as witnesses to the enforcer’s violation.)