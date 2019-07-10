Talisay City traffic enforcer among those fined for driving without helmet
CEBU CITY, Philippines – A traffic enforcer assigned at the City of Talisay -Traffic Operations and Development Authority (CT-TODA) was among those fined for the violation of the city’s “no helmet, no driving” policy.
Jonathan Tumulak, CT-TODA head, said that the enforcer was photographed driving his service motorcycle in the absence of the required helmet.
Read More: First Five Hours: 31 issued citation tickets for violation of Talisay City’s traffic policies
“Usa ka Traffic Enforcer sakop sa CT-TODA gidakop ug gi isyuhan ug citation ticket human masakpi ug nakuhaan ug hulagway nga gasakay ug motor nga way helmet. Gisaksihan sa duha ka mga babaye nga nadakpan kay wa mag helmet,” Tumulak said in a Facebook post this afternoon, July 10.
(A CT-TODA enforcer was issued a citation ticket after he was photographed while driving his motorcycle without a helmet. Two women acted as witnesses to the enforcer’s violation.)
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.