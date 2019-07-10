SM Malls join the National Disability Weeks Celebration

SM Supermalls in Cebu join the Organization of Rehabilitative Advocates for Inclusion (ORAI) in celebrating the 41st National Disability Prevention & Rehabilitation Week on July 14-19. This year’s them is “Local Government Units: Partners in Upholding the Rights of Persons with Disabilities”

On July 14, Sunday, a simultaneous celebration of the Holy Mass will happen at 9AM in SM City Cebu’s Northwing, SM City Consolacion, and at the Chapel of San Pedro Calungsod in SM Seaside Complex. After the Holy Mass, a parade to be participated by the different SPED students, teachers, and advocates will happen around the SM malls.

On July 16, SPED teachers & students will hold an art workshop with modeling, singing & dancing at the Cube Wing atrium in SM Seaside City Cebu from 10AM to 5PM.

A symposium with topics on Mental Health Act, Stress Management, and Bullying & Discrimination will happen on July 18 from 1:30PM to 4:30PM at the Conference Hall of SM City Cebu.

To culminate the celebration, ORAI has prepared a variety show participated by the PWD sector on July 19, Friday at the Cube Wing atrium in SM Seaside City Cebu at 1:30PM.

These activities give the public a better understanding of persons with disabilities and at the same time help the mall to be instrumental in spreading awareness and promoting positive change.

SM Cares, the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of SM Prime Holdings, leads SM’s program for Persons with Disabilities. It was conferred with the Apolinario Mabini Hall of Fame Award last 2015, for its exemplary program of promoting awareness, acceptance, accessibility and inclusion of persons with disability.