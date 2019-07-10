UV stakes unbeaten record against USPF

Games Wednesday:

Cebu Coliseum

5:30 p.m. – OCCCI-CIT-U vs. UCLM (HS)

7 p.m. – USPF vs. ARQ-UV (College)

Cebu City, Philippines—After completing a sweep of the first round, the ARQ Builders-University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers get back to work when they go up against the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The three-time defending champions are currently sport an unblemished 6-0 win-loss record, capped off by a dominant 94-75 victory over rivals, University of Cebu last Saturday.

However, UV head coach Gary Cortes is taking no stock in that win as he says he is continuing to assess the players on his team with the Cesafi regular season set to start next month.

“That game is nothing since it’s only the preseason. My focus is on testing the players to see if we can rely on them especially during the times when we need them the most,” said Cortes.

USPF will be a tough nut to crack, especially with their morale running high after beating the Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma Cobras, 72-65, last weekend.

That win evened up their record at 3-3.

In the high school division, the University of Cebu-Lapu Lapu and Mandaue Campus (UCLM) continues its search for its first victory of the tournament when it squares off against the OCCCI-Cebu Institute of Technology-University Wildkittens. /bmjo