Police identify woman found dead in Minglanilla

By Paul Lauro |July 10,2019 - 02:52 PM

Police find the lifeless body of a woman on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in Barangay Cuanos, Minglanilla town. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO / Melyn Alisoso

Police have identified the lifeless body of a woman found dead in Barangay Cuanos in Minglanilla town on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.

The woman is Archela Caballero, 28, single and a resident of Sitio Luna in Barangay Lagtang, Talisay City.

Police Staff Sergeant Jorge Tapales of Minglanilla Polie Station said witnesses saw two suspects on board a black XRM motorcycle who shot Caballero and then fled the crime scene.

Tapales said they found Caballero with gunshot wound on her chest. / celr

