Police identify woman found dead in Minglanilla
Police have identified the lifeless body of a woman found dead in Barangay Cuanos in Minglanilla town on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
The woman is Archela Caballero, 28, single and a resident of Sitio Luna in Barangay Lagtang, Talisay City.
Police Staff Sergeant Jorge Tapales of Minglanilla Polie Station said witnesses saw two suspects on board a black XRM motorcycle who shot Caballero and then fled the crime scene.
Tapales said they found Caballero with gunshot wound on her chest. / celr
