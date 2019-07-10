Elardo family of Badian wins Huwarang Pantawid Pamilya regional search

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Elardos, a family of four from Badian town who advocates for organic farming, is a step closer to winning the title of Huwarang Pantawid Pamilya 2019.

This happened as the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) announced that the Elardo family, Cebu’s entry to the nationwide Huwarang Pantawid Pamilya search, was chosen as the regional winner after the desk validation on July 5.

READ: Organic farming family wins Provincial Huwarang Pantawid Pamilya search

READ: Huwarang Pantawid Pamilya: Badian family tills soil to grow organic vegetables

The Elardo family of Barangay Taytay in Badian town, located 104 kilometers southwest of Cebu City, advocates for organic farming as they believe that safe and healthy food production is still the nation’s “backbone” despite rapid technological innovation.

Francisco Elarde, 46, said farming is their family’s form of service to the community despite the meager income that they earn from it.

Francisco, his wife, Marilou, 42, and children Reese, 19, and Christian, 15, grow organic vegetables on a 1,000 square meter farmland that they own.

The Elardos vied for the regional title against the families of Nicolas and Elbe Bohol of Barangay Poblacion, Mabinay town in Negros Oriental; Angel and Julita Batac of Barangay San Isidro, Balilihan town in Bohol; and Dante and Ria Taroc of Barangay Liloan, Maria town in Siquijor.

The Elardos will also represent Central Visayas for the National Huwarang Pantawid Pamilya search on September 28 to 29 during the National Pantawid Pamilya Family Day 2019.

The Huwarang Pantawid Pamilya contest is open to all family-beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps).

In Cebu, DSWD has about 160,000 families who are enlisted in the program. / celr