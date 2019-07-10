26 local chief executives in Duterte’s narco list

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) is monitoring 26 local chief executives all over the country, who won in the midterm elections on May 13, 2019.

DILG Secretary Eduardo Año said these local leaders are included in the narco list of President Rodrigo Duterte, which he announced before the elections.

“Before the elections, the President announced the names that are in the narco list which includes 43 local chief executives and three congressmen,” Año said.

Año revealed that these narco-politicians are already facing administrative cases before the Ombudsman.

He said out of the 37 narco-politicians who ran in May 2019, 26 of them won in the elections.

Año said the deputation authority of these local chief executives over the local police have been removed.

They will not be given authority to choose a chief of police in their area of responsibility.

“As for local chief executives who are in the narco list but still have deputation power… we already started the deliberation in the NAPOLCOM (National Police Commission) en banc,” he added.

The agency is also coordinating with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) for the filing of criminal charges against them.

Within the month of July, Año said the President is also scheduling a dialogue with all re-elected and newly-elected mayors and governors in order to emphasize the administration’s efforts to curb illegal drug activities.

Año was in Cebu on Wednesday, July 10, to attend the Pre-State of the Nation Address (SONA), which was dubbed as “Tatak ng Pagbabago 2019” held at Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino in Lahug, Cebu City. / celr