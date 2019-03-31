Cebu Sharks look to improve communication on the court

Cebu City, Philippines—The Cebu Sharks-Casino Ethyl Alcohol will be looking to get back on the winning track on Thursday, July 11, 2019, when they tangle with the Valenzuela Classic in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Lakan Cup at the Blue Eagle Gym inside the Ateneo de Manila University campus in Quezon City.

Game time is at 6:30 p.m. with the Sharks looking to bounce back from the 83-81 overtime loss they suffered last week at the hands of Biñan City Laguna Heroes.

The Sharks’ Patrick Jan Cabahug reports that the team has honed in on improving their communication, especially on the defensive end of the floor, in order to avoid a repeat of the loss to Laguna.

“That’s what we lacked in every game, especially during the last minutes. We’ve had some miscommunication and we have paid dearly for it,” said the sweet-shooting wingman.

Cabahug, a former University of the Visayas high school product, rues their lack of composure against the Heroes, which he says cost them the victory.

“We really lost composure in the last minute of the game,” he said.

The Sharks held an 80-75 lead late in overtime only to surrender it in the final moments. /bmjo