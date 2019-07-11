DENR utilizes spoken word to raise environmental awareness

CEBU CITY, Philippines—How often do we hear the youth wax poetic about the environment?

Instead of the usual poster-making contest, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) decided to employ spoken word as a means of imparting the lessons of environmental protection and conservation among the youth.

The event was dubbed “Battle of Spoken Poetry” with the theme “Beat air pollutions.”

It was held last June 14 at the DENR Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (PENRO) Cebu in Banilad, Mandaue City.

More than 20 students represented their different high schools in Cebu province and delivered their pieces with passion and mastery.

Contestants delivered their pieces in the Binisayang Sugbuanon language.

Fourteen-year-old Franz Clement Guinoo of Babag National High School won the top prize in the provincial tilt as he delivered the piece “Panagway sa Kinaiyahan.”

The piece was co-written by Arvin Agustin Vaflor and Vonn Clyde Nuñez. Nuñez is Guinoo’s coach.

It was his deep voice, clarity of words and straightforward message on how the environment should be taken care of that assured Guinoo of his victory despite only practicing for one day.

“It was difficult for me to deliver the piece because it contained words in Cebuano that I do not understand so I worked with my coach and also practiced with my father. I also learned a few pointers from my brother,” said Guinoo, a Boy Scout.

The Grade 9 student comes from a family of poets.

His father, Edgar, has experience in radio broadcasting while his older brother, Clark Giovanni, also participates in public speaking contests.

PENRO Officer Jose Cleo Cary Colis said spoken poetry can be an effective way to educate the youth about their roles in environment conservation.

“It can be a way of raising awareness among the youth about the importance of the environment. At the same time, it also serves as a guide for all of us to be more creative in our approach in terms of raising awareness to the public,” said Colis.

WATCH Franz Clement Guinoo’s performance here:

WATCH: Fourteen-year-old Franz Clement Guinoo, a Grade 9 student of Babag National High School, performs a piece entitled "Panagway sa Kinaiyahan" during a Spoken Word competition organized by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources Central Visayas last June 2019 in time for Philippine Environment Month. | Cris Evert Lato-Ruffolo 由 CDN Digital 发布于 2019年7月10日周三