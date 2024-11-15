PAGASA: Ofel leaves PAR, but re-entry possible upon reaching Taiwan

MANILA, Philippines — Severe Tropical Storm Ofel (international name: Usagi) has exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) according to Pagasa.

In its 5 p.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) last spotted Ofel at 205 kilometers (kms) west-northwest of Itbayat, Batanes.

It was moving north-northwestward at 15 kms per hour (kph), packing maximum sustained winds of 100 kph and gustiness of 125 kph. Ofel further weakened while passing through Babuyan Islands on Thursday night.

Pagasa, however, said that Ofel may reenter PAR by curving toward the sea southwest of Taiwan either Friday evening (Nov. 15) or Saturday early morning (Nov. 16).

The state weather bureau only retained the Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 in Batanes province.

Pagasa added that the cyclone may make landfall in southwest Taiwan on Saturday (Nov. 16) and cross into the sea east of Taiwan on Sunday (Nov. 17).

The severe tropical storm will be downgraded to a remnant low either Sunday evening (Nov. 17) or Monday early morning (Nov. 18).

