Super Lotto winner: P129M prize won by lone bettor from Ormoc

MANILA, Philippines – Three bettors from the provinces of Leyte, Pampanga, and Rizal bagged the jackpot prizes in two separate Lotto draws on Thursday, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said on Friday.

In an advisory, the PCSO said a bettor guessed the winning combination 21-29-25-14-27-26 during the Super Lotto 6/49 with a total prize of P129,075,826.40.

The ticket was bought in Ormoc City, Leyte.

READ MORE:

P157-million Super Lotto jackpot won by Davao del Sur bettor

PCSO lotto draw: 2 lucky bettors are new millionaires

Lotto bettor nga 20 ka higayon nakadaug sa usa ka buwan gi-buking ni Tulfo

Meanwhile, 49 others won P50,000 each for guessing five out of the six winning digits; 2,491 bettors will get P1,200 each for four correct digits; and 38,123 will settle for P50 each for three correct digits.

The Super Lotto 6/49 is drawn every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday.

Meanwhile, two bettors from Mexico, Pampanga and San Mateo, Rizal who guessed the winning combination 05-07-37-19-12-10 in the Lotto 6/42 draw will split the total prize of P12,825,306.

About 67 other bettors won PHP24,000 each for hitting five of the six winning numbers, while 2,487 will get P800 each for getting four correct digits and 31,379 will get P20 for three correct digits.

The 6/42 Lotto is drawn every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

The winners have one year to claim the jackpot at the PCSO main office in Mandaluyong City upon presentation of the winning tickets and two identification cards.

Under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law, lotto winnings worth more than P10,000 are subject to a 20 percent tax.

The PCSO urges the public to support its gaming products to raise more revenues for health initiatives, medical services, and other national charities. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP