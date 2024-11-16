Red skies: Is it a sign of bad weather or simply a myth?

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Red sky at night, sailor’s delight. Red sky in the morning, sailors take warning.

On November 14, 2024, at 5 a.m., residents of Camarines Sur woke up to the extraordinary sight of a deep red sky illuminating the horizon. The breathtaking phenomenon left many concerned and curious.

However, among the whispers, one common belief was, “There’s a big storm coming.”

While some dismissed the red skies as a natural occurrence, others couldn’t help but recall the age-old saying. Was there truth to the lore? Because just two days later, on Saturday, November 16, 2024, Typhoon Pepito swept through the region, prompting Signal No. 2 warnings across Camarines Sur.

Still, was it a coincidence or a cosmic forewarning?

READ MORE:

Pepito: Live updates

Pepito a very dangerous cyclone, warns Pagasa

What do red skies truly mean?

In an interview with CDN Digital, Engineer Al Quiblat, chief of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) – Mactan, explained that red skies are a result of the interaction between sunlight, atmospheric particles, and cloud formations.

“The red coloration occurs because of the scattering of sunlight in the atmosphere. Longer red wavelengths penetrate the atmosphere more effectively, especially when there’s moisture or thin cloud layers present,” he said.

While often dismissed as mere folklore, the lore of the red sky carries an unsettling truth in meteorology. Quiblat revealed that a fiery red sky at sunrise is not just a captivating sight, but a warning.

He explained that this phenomenon signals the arrival of moisture-laden air and thickening clouds, clear harbingers of worsening weather conditions.

“Kung mahitabo nga buntag ang red coloration sa skies during sunrise sign pod na siya og bad weather kung mahitabo siya og sunrise,” he said.

Conversely, at sunset, he said a red sky generally suggests that a low-pressure system has passed, making way for a high-pressure system, which typically brings clearer and calmer weather.

“Then naa tay gitawag during night nga red coloration ato ng gitawag og sailor’s delight murag term nga mayo ang panahon sumusnod nga oras or adlaw,” he added.

Red sky over Cebu before Typhoon Odette

The connection between red skies and weather patterns may not merely be folklore.

During Typhoon Odette (international name Rai), which made landfall in the Philippines on December 16, 2021, Quiblat said Pagasa Mactan recorded a red sky two days earlier, on December 15, 2021, between 5 to 6 a.m.

Odette made landfall in Cebu on December 17, 2021.

Odette, one of the most destructive typhoons in recent history, brought widespread devastation to Cebu and surrounding areas.

How do red skies form?

The phenomenon of red skies is deeply rooted in the principles of meteorology. When the sun is near the horizon during sunrise or sunset, its light passes through a thicker layer of the Earth’s atmosphere. This longer path scatters shorter blue wavelengths and allows the longer red wavelengths to dominate.

If there are thin clouds overhead, they act as a reflective canvas for the red light, creating the dramatic hues observed in the sky.

At sunrise, a red sky often signals that a low-pressure system, associated with rain and storms, is advancing from the west. At sunset, the red coloration indicates that the weather system has moved on, leaving clearer skies in its wake.

In temperate regions, this phenomenon aligns with the “red sky” lore because weather systems generally move from west to east. However, in tropical areas like the Philippines, where weather patterns can move unpredictably, red skies require careful interpretation.

Pagasa uses such phenomena alongside advanced tools to refine weather forecasts.

Camarines Sur under Signal No. 2

As of 4 a.m. on November 16, 2024, Camarines Sur is under Signal No. 2 as Typhoon Pepito intensifies near super typhoon strength. The storm now packs maximum sustained winds of 175 kilometers per hour, gusts reaching 215 kilometers per hour, and a central pressure of 940 hectopascals.

The eye of Pepito was located 220 kilometers east-northeast of Borongan City, Eastern Samar, or 305 kilometers east of Catarman, Northern Samar. The typhoon is moving west-northwestward at 25 kilometers per hour, with its strong typhoon-force winds extending up to 440 kilometers from the center.

Residents of Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, and other areas under Signal No. 2 are advised to remain vigilant, as the typhoon continues to threaten Eastern Visayas and Southern Luzon.

The red sky may not always appear, but its presence highlights the connection between natural signs and scientific understanding. While rooted in tradition, the link between red skies and weather changes is supported by meteorology.

For a typhoon-prone country like the Philippines, recognizing these signs is both fascinating and essential for preparedness. Whether relying on folklore or modern technology, the fiery colors of the sky provide important clues about what lies ahead. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP